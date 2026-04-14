Philippine, US troops conduct drone training in Fort Magsaysay

Troops from the Philippine Army and U.S. Army Pacific undergo the Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS) operations as part of the Phase 1 of the ongoing Exercise Salaknib in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija on 10 April 2026.
Led by the 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, the SUAS operations training is a key component in operationalizing the Philippine Army’s Archipelagic Defense Concept to protect the nation's territorial integrity.
The training also featured First-Person View (FPV) drones, as well as the vertical take-off and landing UAS contributed by the Philippine Army.
In a notable exchange of expertise, the UAS control station was demonstrated to US Army instructors. This exchange of technical expertise aligns with the PA’s push for a Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP), ensuring our troops are masters of modern, homegrown, and integrated technologies.
The U.S. and Philippines are rapidly integrating drones for maritime security and defense in the South China Sea, deploying U.S. MQ-9A Reaper drones to Basa Air Base for intelligence and surveillance.
The Philippines is developing its own drone warfare capabilities, hosting summits to integrate unmanned systems and exploring technologies like 3D-printed drones.
The SRDP is a strategic program of the Philippines aimed at developing an independent national defense industry to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers for military hardware and technology.
Originally established in the 1970s, the program was recently modernized through the Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP) Revitalization Act (Republic Act No. 12024), signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on October 8, 2024.