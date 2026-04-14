Philippine, US troops conduct drone training in Fort Magsaysay

The U.S. and Philippines are rapidly integrating drones for maritime security and defense in the South China Sea, deploying U.S. MQ-9A Reaper drones to Basa Air Base for intelligence and surveillance.

The Philippines is developing its own drone warfare capabilities, hosting summits to integrate unmanned systems and exploring technologies like 3D-printed drones.

The SRDP is a strategic program of the Philippines aimed at developing an independent national defense industry to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers for military hardware and technology.

Originally established in the 1970s, the program was recently modernized through the Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP) Revitalization Act (Republic Act No. 12024), signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on October 8, 2024.