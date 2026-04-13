Philippine, US soldiers conduct joint movement training at Fort Magsaysay

The United States and Philippine troops conducted a joint movement training at the Fort Magsaysay in Palayan City, Nueva Ecija yesterday as part of their thrust to strengthen interoperability and reinforce the fundamentals of individual movement to build seamless coordination in the field.

The said training is part of the Exercise Salaknib 2026, which includes repeated drills such as sprints and low crawls, both forces developed a shared operational rhythm anchored on trust and common standards.