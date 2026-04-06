House panel orders Madriaga to testify in Sara impeachment case

The House of Representatives of the Philippines Committee on Justice has issued a subpoena ordering a former member of the security group of Sara Duterte to appear before lawmakers in connection with verified impeachment complaints against the vice president.
In a subpoena ad testificandum et duces tecum issued Monday, 06 April, the panel directed former aide Ramil Madriaga to appear before the committee on 14 April and submit documents, including his sworn affidavit and other supporting records.
A subpoena duces tecum compels the submission of documents, while a subpoena ad testificandum requires an individual to testify under oath.
According to the document, Madriaga was summoned because he “worked for the Vice President and formed the Vice-Presidential Security and Protection Group” and “received the Office of the Vice President's and Department of Education's confidential funds from VPSPG's Col. Lachica and delivered them to the Vice-President's friends and acquaintances.”
Madriaga earlier claimed he acted as a “bagman” for the Vice President, transporting money to individuals allegedly affiliated with her. He also alleged that Duterte’s vice presidential campaign was financed by drug dealers and operators of Philippine offshore gaming operations.
Duterte has denied the allegations and filed a perjury complaint against her former aide.
The committee has also approved placing Madriaga under protective custody following reported threats to his life.
“According to his affidavit on March 3, 2026, a detainee with a pending homicide case attempted to forcibly drag Mr. Madriaga into a confined bodega area within the jail. According to Mr. Madriaga, and I quote: ‘Based on what I hear from jails, this storage room was built by former Congressman Arnie Teves. Another piece of information I got is that it is Cong. Arnie Teves, who wants me dead,’” Chel Diokno said in a previous hearing.