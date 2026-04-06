House panel orders Madriaga to testify in Sara impeachment case

Madriaga earlier claimed he acted as a “bagman” for the Vice President, transporting money to individuals allegedly affiliated with her. He also alleged that Duterte’s vice presidential campaign was financed by drug dealers and operators of Philippine offshore gaming operations.

Duterte has denied the allegations and filed a perjury complaint against her former aide.

The committee has also approved placing Madriaga under protective custody following reported threats to his life.

“According to his affidavit on March 3, 2026, a detainee with a pending homicide case attempted to forcibly drag Mr. Madriaga into a confined bodega area within the jail. According to Mr. Madriaga, and I quote: ‘Based on what I hear from jails, this storage room was built by former Congressman Arnie Teves. Another piece of information I got is that it is Cong. Arnie Teves, who wants me dead,’” Chel Diokno said in a previous hearing.