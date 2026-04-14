Madriaga alleges Sara's spouse involvement in drug case

"During our conversation, he asked me to assist in facilitating the release of what he called construction equipment, which was flagged and confiscated by the Bureau of Customs," Madriaga said..

According to the affidavit, Atty. Manscarpio provided Madriaga with a contact—a female lawyer—to help resolve the matter. After meeting with the female lawyer at the Bureau of Customs, Madriaga learned that the "construction equipment" in question were actually magnetic lifters.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the lifters contained at least 500 kilograms of shabu, worth an estimated P4.3 billion.

Madriaga explained, "I was told that the magnetic lifters contained at least 500 kilograms of shabu, worth approximately P4.3 billion."

The female lawyer allegedly informed Madriaga that releasing the lifters would be challenging due to the sensitive nature of the case.

"I reported this to Atty. Mans, and we met again in the same spot in BGC, Taguig City. This was the last time we met regarding the issue," Madriaga added.