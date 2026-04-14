Luistro: The House initiates, the Senate decides

However, much to the dismay of its petitioners, the high court merely ordered the Justice panel to submit its response to the accusations issued within a 10-day period.

Luistro noted that the committee had recognized the filing of the said motions and that it was prepared to answer, but not before addressing the issue at the congress.

“We will answer the lawyers in the Supreme Court, but we will answer the Filipino here. Narito po ang proseso para linawin ang mga akusasyon, dito natin ito dapat pag-usapan,” she explained.

(The process is here to clarify the accusations, it should be tackled here)

The solon maintained that the Constitution had indicated and entrusted the “exclusive power” of initiating impeachment with the liberty to determine its guidelines.

Luistro further expressed that the petitions only sought to drown out truth through technicalities which she said was in an effort to confuse the public.

Regardless, the Batangas 2nd District Rep. asserted that the committee will continue with its pursuance of truth under the guidance of the Constitution.

“No other consideration must prevail except what is best for the country,” she said.