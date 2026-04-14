Luistro: The House initiates, the Senate decides

With questions surrounding the process of the House Committee on Justice related to its impeachment proceedings, committee Chairperson Gerville Luistro clarified that their role was merely to examine evidence, not identify guilt.
“Malinaw ang pagkakaiba ng tungkulin ng Kamara at ng Senado. The House initiates. The Senate decides,” Luistro said in her opening statement for the Justice panel’s second hearing into the determination of probable cause this Tuesday.
(The responsibility of Congress and the Senate is clear)
“Under the Constitution, the House has the exclusive power to initiate all cases of impeachment. Ang papel natin ay suriin at alamin kung may sapat na basehan para dalhin ang kaso sa Senado,” she added.
(Our role is to examine and identify if there is sufficient basis to bring the case to Senate)
The lawmaker’s remarks sought to address various petitions filed by Vice President Sara Duterte and her defense counsel to the Supreme Court seeking to issue a temporary restraining order on the committee.
However, much to the dismay of its petitioners, the high court merely ordered the Justice panel to submit its response to the accusations issued within a 10-day period.
Luistro noted that the committee had recognized the filing of the said motions and that it was prepared to answer, but not before addressing the issue at the congress.
“We will answer the lawyers in the Supreme Court, but we will answer the Filipino here. Narito po ang proseso para linawin ang mga akusasyon, dito natin ito dapat pag-usapan,” she explained.
(The process is here to clarify the accusations, it should be tackled here)
The solon maintained that the Constitution had indicated and entrusted the “exclusive power” of initiating impeachment with the liberty to determine its guidelines.
Luistro further expressed that the petitions only sought to drown out truth through technicalities which she said was in an effort to confuse the public.
Regardless, the Batangas 2nd District Rep. asserted that the committee will continue with its pursuance of truth under the guidance of the Constitution.
“No other consideration must prevail except what is best for the country,” she said.