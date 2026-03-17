Luistro: Duterte answer to impeachment complaints ‘not responsive’

Asked about the claims of the Vice President’s defense counsel that the complaints lacked details from the start, Luistro said the committee’s vote already proved that the cases were sufficient both in form and in substance.

“We respect the opinion of the camp of the Vice President, but of course we’ve been very cautious in complying with our rules. The members voted, and we have to understand that in matters of sufficiency in form and substance, the ruling in Merceditas Gutierrez dictates that this is based on the exclusive judgment of individual members,” she said.

Last 5 March, both complaints were deemed sufficient to proceed with the impeachment process after the House Committee on Justice voted 54–1, with the lone dissenting vote coming from Quezon City 4th District Rep. Bong Suntay.

Luistro said the response filed by the Vice President was a missed opportunity to address issues raised against her, including allegations involving the use of confidential funds and matters related to her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

She added that the committee will discuss preliminary matters on Wednesday, 18 March, regarding the Vice President’s answer and other issues related to the hearings.

One of the concerns previously raised before the justice committee was the appearance of lawyers Michael Wesley Poa and Reynold Munsayac as part of Duterte’s legal team, given their previous roles in the Department of Education and the Office of the Vice President.

“If there are concerns from justice committee members about the entry of appearance of Atty. Poa and Atty. Munsayac, it must be discussed this Wednesday so that, when it comes to the determination of sufficiency in grounds, we can proceed to the hearing proper,” she said.