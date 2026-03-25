Impeachment hearing to proceed despite VP Sara’s absence — Luistro

“Ginagamit ang mga pagdinig upang makapagsagawa na naman ang House of Representatives ng ikatlong fishing expedition laban sa akin,” the Vice President said.

Despite the respondent’s absence, committee Chairperson and Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville Luistro maintained that the committee would continue regardless of Duterte’s presence.

“Regardless of the participation of the Vice President, and even in her absence, this committee will proceed. We will do our duty with resolve, without hesitation and without delay,” she stated in her opening statement

Luistro also reiterated that the committee was merely concerned with the clarification of charges and not the administration of a final judgment as the hearings were not a full blown trial.

“At this stage, in this committee, there is no deprivation. No one is being removed from office here. No one is being disqualified. No final judgment is being rendered,” she said.

The chairperson noted that the criminal will only be conducted in the Senate following the completion of the committee’s process.

The complaints filed against Duterte accuse her for malversation of confidential funds, bribery, her verbal threats against the President, first lady, and former house speaker, and other high crimes.

Following today’s hearing, subsequent proceedings are scheduled on 14, 22, and 29 April despite the House being under congressional recess until 3 May.