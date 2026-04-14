LTFRB rolls out service contracting, fuel aid program

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will roll out its service contracting and fuel subsidy program, with stricter monitoring measures aimed at ensuring transparency.
LTFRB Chairperson Vigor Mendoza II said the program will require public transport drivers to use GPS systems to track routes and prevent unauthorized changes.
Under the scheme, fuel subsidies will be given directly at the pump, while payments to fuel companies will be settled within three to five days.
The initiative is meant to speed up assistance to drivers as fuel prices continue to rise.
Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said the program will be implemented weekly to avoid delays, stressing that a month-long wait for aid is too long.
Funds will be coursed through Landbank, with financing from the Philippine National Oil Company. The LTFRB will later reimburse the bank.