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KFC turns Quezon Avenue store gold for Garlic Butter Fest return

KFC turns Quezon Avenue store gold for Garlic Butter Fest return
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KFC Philippines has brought back its Garlic Butter Fest, marking the return of one of its most popular limited-time offerings with a gold-themed store takeover along Quezon Avenue.

The fast-food chain transformed its Quezon Avenue branch into a gold-inspired space to highlight the comeback of the fan-favorite flavor, now on its fourth run.

KFC turns Quezon Avenue store gold for Garlic Butter Fest return
Drive-thru dining

Leading the lineup is the Garlic Butter Chicken, featuring KFC’s Hot & Crispy fried chicken coated in a rich garlic butter sauce. Prices start at ₱120.

Also returning is the Garlic Butter Twister, a wrap filled with KFC Shots, fries, corn, mayonnaise and the same signature sauce. It is priced from ₱130.

KFC turns Quezon Avenue store gold for Garlic Butter Fest return
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KFC said the Garlic Butter Fest has become a recurring favorite among customers, prompting its return with a larger promotional push.

The limited-time offerings are available nationwide for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru and delivery.

KFC
Garlic Butter Fest

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