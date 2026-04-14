KFC turns Quezon Avenue store gold for Garlic Butter Fest return

KFC Philippines has brought back its Garlic Butter Fest, marking the return of one of its most popular limited-time offerings with a gold-themed store takeover along Quezon Avenue.
The fast-food chain transformed its Quezon Avenue branch into a gold-inspired space to highlight the comeback of the fan-favorite flavor, now on its fourth run.
Leading the lineup is the Garlic Butter Chicken, featuring KFC’s Hot & Crispy fried chicken coated in a rich garlic butter sauce. Prices start at ₱120.
Also returning is the Garlic Butter Twister, a wrap filled with KFC Shots, fries, corn, mayonnaise and the same signature sauce. It is priced from ₱130.
KFC said the Garlic Butter Fest has become a recurring favorite among customers, prompting its return with a larger promotional push.
The limited-time offerings are available nationwide for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru and delivery.