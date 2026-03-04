KFC brings back Creamy Spinach Fest nationwide

KFC has brought back its popular Creamy Spinach Fest, reintroducing fan-favorite menu items nationwide and tapping singer Juan Karlos to headline the campaign for the limited-time offering.

The fast-food chain announced the return of the promotion, which features the Creamy Spinach Twister and a revamped Creamy Spinach Zinger, both known for their signature spinach-based sauce and indulgent flavor combination.

KFC said the comeback aims to meet strong demand from Filipino customers who have developed a loyal following for the Creamy Spinach lineup.

Juan Karlos, known for his bold style and chart-topping hits, was tapped to lead the campaign as a self-declared fan of the product.

The Creamy Spinach Twister features a tortilla wrap filled with spinach sauce, crispy KFC Hotshots made with real chicken, and melted cheese.

Meanwhile, the company introduced the Creamy Spinach Zinger, described as a larger version of the earlier offering. The sandwich includes KFC’s signature Zinger chicken fillet topped with creamy spinach and sliced cheese, served on a sesame-seeded bun.

KFC said the return of the Creamy Spinach Fest marks one of the brand’s most anticipated limited-time offerings.

The promotion is available for a limited time in KFC stores nationwide and through the company’s mobile app.