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Kanlaon emits ash plume, logs 102 quakes

Screen grab from time-lapse footage of an ash emission at Mount Kanlaon in Negros Oriental this Tuesday.
Screen grab from time-lapse footage of an ash emission at Mount Kanlaon in Negros Oriental this Tuesday.PHIVOLCS
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Mount Kanlaon emitted an ash plume that rose about 600 meters above its crater early Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Based on time-lapse footage released by the agency, the ash emission occurred at around 5:43 a.m.

Screen grab from time-lapse footage of an ash emission at Mount Kanlaon in Negros Oriental this Tuesday.
Kanlaon emits 1.2-km ash plume; Alert Level 2 maintained

In its latest 24-hour bulletin, Phivolcs reported a total of 102 volcanic earthquakes at Kanlaon, including two volcanic tremors that lasted nearly an hour.

The agency also recorded sulfur dioxide emissions reaching 1,562 tonnes over the previous day, indicating continued volcanic unrest.

Screen grab from time-lapse footage of an ash emission at Mount Kanlaon in Negros Oriental this Tuesday.
Kanlaon logs four ash emissions, Alert Level 2 stays

Alert Level 2 remains in effect over Kanlaon, with existing restrictions still enforced, including the prohibition of entry into the volcano’s two-kilometer permanent danger zone.

Meanwhile, Mayon Volcano also showed elevated activity, with Phivolcs reporting 87 volcanic earthquakes and sulfur dioxide emissions totaling 2,191 tonnes recorded on 13 April.

Authorities continue to monitor both volcanoes for any escalation in activity.

Kanlaon Volcano

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