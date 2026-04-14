Kanlaon emits ash plume, logs 102 quakes

Mount Kanlaon emitted an ash plume that rose about 600 meters above its crater early Tuesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
Based on time-lapse footage released by the agency, the ash emission occurred at around 5:43 a.m.
In its latest 24-hour bulletin, Phivolcs reported a total of 102 volcanic earthquakes at Kanlaon, including two volcanic tremors that lasted nearly an hour.
The agency also recorded sulfur dioxide emissions reaching 1,562 tonnes over the previous day, indicating continued volcanic unrest.
Alert Level 2 remains in effect over Kanlaon, with existing restrictions still enforced, including the prohibition of entry into the volcano’s two-kilometer permanent danger zone.
Meanwhile, Mayon Volcano also showed elevated activity, with Phivolcs reporting 87 volcanic earthquakes and sulfur dioxide emissions totaling 2,191 tonnes recorded on 13 April.
Authorities continue to monitor both volcanoes for any escalation in activity.