SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

Kanlaon emits 1.2-km ash plume; Alert Level 2 maintained

Screengrab from footage released by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of an ash emission at Mount Kanlaon in Negros Oriental this Thursday.
Screengrab from footage released by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of an ash emission at Mount Kanlaon in Negros Oriental this Thursday.Photo courtesy of PHIVOLCS
Published on

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported an ash emission from Mount Kanlaon in Negros Oriental, generating a plume that reached approximately 1,200 meters.

The ash emission was recorded between 6:24 a.m. and 6:29 a.m. Thursday, based on footage from the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory in Kanlaon City.

It was the fourth ash emission logged by the agency since midnight.

Screengrab from footage released by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of an ash emission at Mount Kanlaon in Negros Oriental this Thursday.
Kanlaon emits ash, remains at Alert 2

PHIVOLCS’ 24-hour monitoring report also showed sulfur dioxide flux at 1,524 tonnes as of 8 April.

A total of 12 volcanic earthquakes were recorded, including one tremor that lasted 43 minutes.

Kanlaon remains under Alert Level 2 as authorities continue to closely monitor volcanic activity.

Mount Kanlaon
Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs)
Mount Kanlaon in Negros Oriental

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph