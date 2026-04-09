Kanlaon emits 1.2-km ash plume; Alert Level 2 maintained

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported an ash emission from Mount Kanlaon in Negros Oriental, generating a plume that reached approximately 1,200 meters.

The ash emission was recorded between 6:24 a.m. and 6:29 a.m. Thursday, based on footage from the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory in Kanlaon City.

It was the fourth ash emission logged by the agency since midnight.