Kanlaon emits 1.2-km ash plume; Alert Level 2 maintained

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported an ash emission from Mount Kanlaon in Negros Oriental, generating a plume that reached approximately 1,200 meters.
The ash emission was recorded between 6:24 a.m. and 6:29 a.m. Thursday, based on footage from the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory in Kanlaon City.
It was the fourth ash emission logged by the agency since midnight.
PHIVOLCS’ 24-hour monitoring report also showed sulfur dioxide flux at 1,524 tonnes as of 8 April.
A total of 12 volcanic earthquakes were recorded, including one tremor that lasted 43 minutes.
Kanlaon remains under Alert Level 2 as authorities continue to closely monitor volcanic activity.