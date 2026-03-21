Kanlaon logs four ash emissions, Alert Level 2 stays

PHIVOLCS said this was one of four ash emissions recorded over the past day, which lasted between 43 and 184 minutes. The agency also detected five volcanic earthquakes, including two volcanic tremors.

The report added that the emissions produced a total of 2,169 tons of sulfur dioxide, which drifted toward the southwest of the volcano.

Kanlaon has experienced three moderate explosions in the first three months of 2026, causing ashfall in surrounding towns and municipalities.

Under Alert Level 2, entry into the volcano’s four-kilometer permanent danger zone remains strictly prohibited due to the risk of sudden steam-driven eruptions and other volcanic activity.