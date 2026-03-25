JG Summit eyes 2026 with prudence after Petrochem hit

Consolidated revenues from ongoing businesses grew nine percent to P368.6 billion, driven by Cebu Pacific (CEB), Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC), and steady gains at Universal Robina Corp. (URC).

Core net income and net income from continuing operations fell 11 percent and seven percent to P36.4 billion and P36.1 billion, respectively, mainly due to the absence of a P7.9-billion one-off gain from a 2024 bank merger, partly offset by a P4.2-billion gain from CEB receiving free engines.

Dividends at the parent level reached a record P21.6 billion, up 25 percent, reflecting higher contributions across subsidiaries and core investments, including dividends in arrears on CEB preferred shares.

CEB’s net income more than doubled to P12.3 billion, boosted by the five engines received from Pratt & Whitney as compensation for ongoing aircraft-on-ground issues.

URC’s net income fell five percent to P11 billion following a one-time impairment in its packaging unit, while RLC posted an eight-percent gain to P13.5 billion, supported by mall occupancy of 94 percent and office occupancy of 85 percent.

Equity income from Manila Electric Co. rose 12 percent to P13.3 billion. PLDT Inc. reduced its dividend by P1 per share to P95, while the Bank of the Philippine Islands raised dividends by 10 percent to P4.36 per share.