URC cedes noodle JV control to Nissin

“URC and NFA are refining the partnership to further accelerate NURC’s development,” URC said. “In recognition of NFA’s global strengths in product innovation and brand-building in the noodles category, NFA will assume an enhanced leadership role in these areas.”

URC added that it will remain the local operating partner in the Philippines, “remaining deeply involved in day-to-day operations and contributing its market knowledge, strong route-to-market capabilities, and execution excellence to sustain and enhance NURC’s competitive position.”

The sale price has yet to be finalized and will be determined using a discounted cash flow valuation with terminal value based on the Gordon Growth method and enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiples, the company said.