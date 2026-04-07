Iloilo City Hall cuts power use by 19% amid energy-saving measures

Citing a report presented by Energy Conservation and Efficiency Officer Engr. Neil Ravena during a recent meeting of the Crisis Management Council, the mayor said electricity consumption at the main City Hall building dropped from 147,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh), recorded between 20 January and 20 February, to 119,000 kWh during the same period in March.

The reduction follows the implementation of energy-saving strategies, including a four-day onsite workweek and stricter conservation practices across offices.

Treñas emphasized that the results demonstrate the effectiveness of coordinated efforts within the local government, especially as the city continues to navigate the challenges brought by increasing fuel prices.

She added that sustained cooperation among employees and offices will be key to maintaining efficiency and ensuring that resources are used wisely amid ongoing energy concerns.