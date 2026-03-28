Iloilo City forms crisis council amid energy emergency

ILOILO CITY—Mayor Raisa Treñas has signed Executive Order No. 035, Series of 2026, establishing the Iloilo City Crisis Management Council following the declaration of a national energy emergency by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr..
“This initiative strengthens our preparedness against the continuing rise in fuel prices, limited supply, and other energy challenges that affect both our economy and the daily lives of Ilonggos,” Treñas said.
The council will coordinate the city’s response across multiple sectors, ensuring the continuous supply of essential goods such as food, medicine, and fuel, while maintaining public services and transportation. It will also prioritize support for vulnerable sectors most affected by energy disruptions.
Treñas emphasized the importance of public awareness and energy conservation, urging households, businesses, and private partners to adopt responsible energy use and austerity measures.
“This crisis cannot be solved by the city government alone. Every Ilonggo family must work together to ensure resilience,” she said.
“Here in Iloilo City, we are ready. We are prepared. And we will continue to serve every Ilonggo, regardless of the challenges ahead,” she added.