Iloilo City forms crisis council amid energy emergency

ILOILO CITY—Mayor Raisa Treñas has signed Executive Order No. 035, Series of 2026, establishing the Iloilo City Crisis Management Council following the declaration of a national energy emergency by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr..

“This initiative strengthens our preparedness against the continuing rise in fuel prices, limited supply, and other energy challenges that affect both our economy and the daily lives of Ilonggos,” Treñas said.

The council will coordinate the city’s response across multiple sectors, ensuring the continuous supply of essential goods such as food, medicine, and fuel, while maintaining public services and transportation. It will also prioritize support for vulnerable sectors most affected by energy disruptions.