Group seeks SC order on Marcos’ health, drug test

Fueling the petition are recent rumors and online claims about Marcos’ health, including alleged hospital visits and speculation that he was confined at St. Luke’s Medical Center.

The group noted that the President had not been seen in public after April 1, before a surge of viral posts questioning his condition.

While government channels later released a video showing Marcos at a public engagement, petitioners said the lack of “clear confirmation or denial” has only deepened public uncertainty.

The group also pushed for a court-ordered hair follicle drug test, arguing it is a reliable way to detect long-term substance use and a necessary measure of accountability given the President’s vast powers as commander-in-chief.

At the core of the petition is a constitutional argument: that the public’s right to information—especially on the health of the head of state—demands transparency at the “highest level of public interest.”

UPI warned that any lingering doubts about the President’s fitness could undermine governance, public trust, and decision-making on national security and the economy.

The SC has yet to act on the petition.

On Monday, Marcos sought to dispel lingering questions about his health by doing a series of jumping jacks ahead of a press briefing, even inviting critics to see his physical condition for themselves.

Facing the media, Marcos asserted that he remains in good health, pointing to his regular exercise routine and recent medical tests as proof of his fitness.

He likewise dismissed claims that he is ill or incapacitated as false and misleading, and challenged skeptics to join him in physical activity if they doubted his capabilities.

“Hindi ito sa tape. I am carrying my statement for this afternoon, which is what I’m going to make… we’re going to talk about the excise tax. So, this has been done today,” the President told members of the Malacañang Press Corps.