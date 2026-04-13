Marcos struts, flexes, boasts of his vigor

Still, a walk was only the warm-up.

“I challenge anyone who says that I am sick to come and exercise with me. We will see who is stronger. You come to the gym with me. Let’s see who can lift heavier weights,” he said.

The President said he wanted to put to rest claims circulating on social media that he is suffering from a serious illness, including cancer.

“I want to tell our fellow citizens that I assure you what they are saying is not true. Those are lies. From now on, those people who told you that I am sick, that I am already incapacitated — know this: now you know they are all liars,” he said.

“Everything they say is a lie, so do not believe whoever they are. Now you know who the liars are and who is telling the truth. And once again, I think it’s very easy and very clear that I’m in very, very good health,” he added.

Marcos said he undergoes regular blood tests, largely because he takes vitamins, but maintained that he is otherwise in good condition.

“The last time I went to the hospital was to have a CAT scan to show that my diverticulitis had healed. That was about two and a half to three months ago. I haven’t been to the hospital for three months, and even then it was just to have a CAT scan to tell my doctors if the diverticulitis had been completely fixed. And it was, and I’m done,” he said.

He added that his routine has returned to normal, including his diet and exercise.

“I still exercise three to four times a week. I’m watching my food better than before. I have two maintenance medicines — one for gout, which is Allopurinol, as gout runs in our Ilocano family, and the other is for high blood pressure, for hypertension,” he said.

“Those are the only two medicines that I take. When I have allergies, I take an antihistamine. Aside from that, that’s it. I’m not a great believer in supplements. If you eat well, exercise regularly, and get proper sleep, then you are healthy,” he said.

For now, at least, the challenge stands — less a medical bulletin than an open invitation, with the weights, apparently, ready.