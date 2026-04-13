Marcos Jr. challenges detractors: Join me in the gym

“Kaya't lahat ng sasabihin ng mga ‘yan, kasinungalingan. Kaya't huwag niyo nang paniwalaan kung sino man ‘yung mga ‘yun. Now you know who the liars are and who is telling the truth. And once again, I think it's very easy and very clear that I'm in very, very good health,” he added.

Marcos said he regularly undergoes blood tests and is currently in good condition.

“Last time I went to the hospital was to have my CAT scan to show na ‘yung diverticulitis ko gumaling na. So that was what? Two and a half, three months ago. I haven't been to the hospital for three months, and even then, it was just to have a CAT scan to tell my doctors if the diverticulitis has been completely fixed. And it was, and I'm done,” he said.

He added that his diet and exercise routine have returned to normal.

“I still exercise 3-4 times a week. I'm watching my food better than before. I have two maintenance medicines. One for gout, which is Allopurinol… and the other is for high blood pressure, for hypertension. Those are the only two medicines that I take. When I have allergies, I take an antihistamine. Aside from that, that's it,” Marcos said.