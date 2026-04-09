SBG urges budget sweep for crisis funds

Urgent and sweeping government responses are needed to cushion the impact of soaring oil prices, requiring the immediate mobilization of available resources to assist affected sectors.
Speaking during a Senate Committee on Agriculture hearing on Wednesday, 8 April, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go stressed that delays in action would only worsen the burden on ordinary Filipinos already grappling with rising costs.
“This must be done quickly! We cannot just keep discussing this at length while people are suffering,” the senator urged, emphasizing the need for swift intervention.
Go described the situation as deeply frustrating, noting that the steady rise in fuel prices has taken a toll on the public.
“It’s truly frustrating and exhausting that fuel prices seem to rise almost every day,” he said, reflecting the growing sentiment among Filipinos.
Crisis response bill
To address the crisis, Go has filed a proposed measure similar to the Bayanihan laws enacted during the Covid-19 pandemic. The proposed legislation, which he referred to as a Fuel Crisis Immediate Relief and Response Bill, aims to provide a comprehensive and rapid government response to mitigate the effects of the oil price surge.
He further suggested that the government should tap unused funds to support vulnerable sectors immediately.
According to him, funds not urgently needed for other programs could be temporarily reallocated to address the crisis.
“If there are funds that have not yet been used or are not immediately needed, perhaps those could be utilized first to help our fellow citizens,” Go said, pointing to the urgency of reallocating resources.
The senator emphasized that the scale of the problem requires decisive action, noting that the issue goes beyond millions and involves billions of pesos that could be redirected for immediate relief.
He also expressed support for ongoing Senate efforts to craft responsive policies, saying he is ready to back measures to accelerate assistance to those affected.
Go underscored that the oil crisis is not limited to a single sector, as it continues to ripple across the entire economy, affecting transportation, food production, and household expenses.
“All Filipinos are affected by this. That’s why we must act together and speed up the solution,” he added.