SBG urges budget sweep for crisis funds

“This must be done quickly! We cannot just keep discussing this at length while people are suffering,” the senator urged, emphasizing the need for swift intervention.

Go described the situation as deeply frustrating, noting that the steady rise in fuel prices has taken a toll on the public.

“It’s truly frustrating and exhausting that fuel prices seem to rise almost every day,” he said, reflecting the growing sentiment among Filipinos.

Crisis response bill

To address the crisis, Go has filed a proposed measure similar to the Bayanihan laws enacted during the Covid-19 pandemic. The proposed legislation, which he referred to as a Fuel Crisis Immediate Relief and Response Bill, aims to provide a comprehensive and rapid government response to mitigate the effects of the oil price surge.

He further suggested that the government should tap unused funds to support vulnerable sectors immediately.

According to him, funds not urgently needed for other programs could be temporarily reallocated to address the crisis.