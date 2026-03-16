No one will be left behind amid fuel crisis—PBBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stressed the Filipino cliché ‘walang iwanan’ (no one will be left behind) during the fuel crisis that is being faced by the nation as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
“Mga kababayan, nitong nakaraang linggo, sinimulan na natin ang itatag ang hakbang upang mabawasan ang impact ng pagtaas ng presyo ng langis bunga sa kaguluhan sa Gitnang Silangan. Una, upang masiguro na tuloy-tuloy ang operasyon ng sektor ng transportasyon, bukas, March 17, ipapamahagi ng DSWD ang P5,000 na cash relief assistance sa 139,000 na tricycle driver sa 17 LGU sa Metro Manila,” the President said in a video message over his official Facebook page on Monday.
He said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will distribute the cash relief assistance outside Metro Manila, followed by the distribution of the same cash aid to jeepney and TNVS (Transport Network Vehicle Service) drivers.
“At sa huling linggo ng Marso, ilalabas na ng DOTr ang fuel subsidy. Maliban dito, na-certify ko na bilang urgent ang dalawang panukalang batas na magbabawas sa excise tax sa petrolyo at mag-aamyenda sa Biofuels Act upang magamit natin ang mas murang bioethanol,” he said.
The Department of Energy (DoE) on Monday announced another round of big-time oil price hikes beginning 17 March, stating that price adjustments for gasoline are set at P12.90 to P16.60 per liter, diesel from P20.40 to P23.90, and kerosene at P6.90 to P8.90 per liter.
Further, the President said the government will continue its ‘Libreng Sakay Program’, providing free rides for affected passengers.
“Makakatulong po ito para makatipid sa pamasahe at gasolina ng taong-bayan. Kaya't gamitin po ninyo ang libreng sakay sa Metro Cebu, Metro Davao at Metro Manila,” he said.
Moreover, the President said that the government is doing its best to ensure there is enough food supply in the country amid the fuel crisis.
“Upang matulungan ang mga magsasaka at mangingisda, ipagpapatuloy ng Department of Agriculture ang pamimigay ng P3,000 na fuel subsidy sa ating mga magsasaka. Mahigit 26,000 magsasaka ang mabibigyan nito. Para naman po sa mga mangingisda, ang BFAR ay magbibigay sa Huwebes, 19 March, ng P3,000 fuel subsidy sa higit na 26,000 mangingisda. Sisikapin din ng Department of Agriculture na ipamahagi sa Abril sa bawat magsasaka at mangingisda ang lagpas P2,000 tulong mula sa Presidential Assistance for Farmers and Fisherfolk Program. Magagamit po ito ng mga magsasaka sa kanilang hanapbuhay,” according to the President.
The Marcos Jr. administration earlier rolled out the imposition of the Local Government Support Fund.
“Sa mga nabigyan na, maaari na pong gamitin ang halagang ito upang bumili ng bigas sa ating mga magsasaka at ipamahagi sa kanilang mga komunidad. Muli, nananawagan ako sa ating mga local government unit na siguruhin wala nang pass-through fee na sisingilin. Nakarating sa akin na may ilan pang mga barangay na naniningil pa rito sa bawat sako ng palay at sasakyan,” the President revealed.
He then asked for the immediate stoppage of the pass-through fee scheme, as it will only cause prices of commodities to spike. However, he assured the protection of consumers and business owners.
Lessened airport fees
Meanwhile, Marcos Jr said he ordered the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of the Philippines to ease the
passenger service charge, landing fee, parking fee, among other fees in airports that would help to also lessen the airline operation expenses, as well as airfare.
“Samantala, pinaikli naman ng Civil Aeronautics Board ang araw na pag-review ng fuel surcharge mula sa isang buwan, 15 days na lang po. Mas mabilis na maa-adjust ang pamasahe kapag nagbago ang presyo ng jet fuel. Ibig sabihin, kapag tumaas ang presyo ng jet fuel, mas kontrolado ang pagtaas ng airfare. At kapag bumaba naman ang presyo ng jet fuel, mas mabilis ding bababa ang pamasahe,” the President said.
He also ordered all government agencies to overhaul the guidelines of securing licenses, permits, clearance, and certifications, or to lower their fees in securing those documents.
“Sa lahat ng ahensya ng pamahalaan, repasuhin ang mga patakaran tungkol sa lisensya, permit, clearance, certification. Tingnan ninyo kung alin dito ang pwede munang suspindihin o 'di kaya ay babaan ang mga singil upang makabawas sa mga iniintindi ng taongbayan,” he ordered.
The President also maintained that no graduation fees should be collected during graduations in public schools, and announced the start of the Serbisyo Fair of the Department of Education on 25 March.
“Dito, ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno at mga employer ang pupunta sa eskwelahan upang makapag-apply ng trabaho ang mga high school student at graduate natin. Mas madali nang makakakuha ng clearance, hindi pa gagastos ng malaki sa pamasahe,” the President revealed.
“Mga kababayan, ngayon, higit kailanman, kailangan natin ang pagtutulungan ng bawat isa. Walang iwanan, walang maiiwan sa pagharap natin sa hamong ito. Asahan ninyo ang patuloy naming paggawa ng mga hakbang upang maiwasan ang mabigat na epekto ng kaganapan sa Gitnang Silangan sa taongbayan. Nawa'y manatili ang ating tiwala sa isa't isa at ang pananampalataya na malalagpasan din natin ang mga pagsubok. Dalangin natin ang kapayapaan at kaligtasan ng lahat,” the President said.