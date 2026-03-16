No one will be left behind amid fuel crisis—PBBM

He said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will distribute the cash relief assistance outside Metro Manila, followed by the distribution of the same cash aid to jeepney and TNVS (Transport Network Vehicle Service) drivers.

“At sa huling linggo ng Marso, ilalabas na ng DOTr ang fuel subsidy. Maliban dito, na-certify ko na bilang urgent ang dalawang panukalang batas na magbabawas sa excise tax sa petrolyo at mag-aamyenda sa Biofuels Act upang magamit natin ang mas murang bioethanol,” he said.

The Department of Energy (DoE) on Monday announced another round of big-time oil price hikes beginning 17 March, stating that price adjustments for gasoline are set at P12.90 to P16.60 per liter, diesel from P20.40 to P23.90, and kerosene at P6.90 to P8.90 per liter.

Further, the President said the government will continue its ‘Libreng Sakay Program’, providing free rides for affected passengers.

“Makakatulong po ito para makatipid sa pamasahe at gasolina ng taong-bayan. Kaya't gamitin po ninyo ang libreng sakay sa Metro Cebu, Metro Davao at Metro Manila,” he said.

Ensuring enough food supply

Moreover, the President said that the government is doing its best to ensure there is enough food supply in the country amid the fuel crisis.

“Upang matulungan ang mga magsasaka at mangingisda, ipagpapatuloy ng Department of Agriculture ang pamimigay ng P3,000 na fuel subsidy sa ating mga magsasaka. Mahigit 26,000 magsasaka ang mabibigyan nito. Para naman po sa mga mangingisda, ang BFAR ay magbibigay sa Huwebes, 19 March, ng P3,000 fuel subsidy sa higit na 26,000 mangingisda. Sisikapin din ng Department of Agriculture na ipamahagi sa Abril sa bawat magsasaka at mangingisda ang lagpas P2,000 tulong mula sa Presidential Assistance for Farmers and Fisherfolk Program. Magagamit po ito ng mga magsasaka sa kanilang hanapbuhay,” according to the President.

The Marcos Jr. administration earlier rolled out the imposition of the Local Government Support Fund.

“Sa mga nabigyan na, maaari na pong gamitin ang halagang ito upang bumili ng bigas sa ating mga magsasaka at ipamahagi sa kanilang mga komunidad. Muli, nananawagan ako sa ating mga local government unit na siguruhin wala nang pass-through fee na sisingilin. Nakarating sa akin na may ilan pang mga barangay na naniningil pa rito sa bawat sako ng palay at sasakyan,” the President revealed.

He then asked for the immediate stoppage of the pass-through fee scheme, as it will only cause prices of commodities to spike. However, he assured the protection of consumers and business owners.