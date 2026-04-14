From 'Itlog na Pula' to 'Basag ang Pula': JMFyang's chaotic comedy

It is not entirely perplexing why the characters of Fyang Smith and JM Ibarra land in such a comedic, almost absurd rhythm as they portray best friends slowly edging toward something more in Dan Villegas' "Almost Us."
When the trailer finally dropped, what stood out wasn’t grand romance but the loveteam’s unexpected running joke on itlog—yes, egg. Specifically, itlog na pula.
In one scene of playful banter, Smith’s character asks Ibarra how itlog na pula is made.
Ibarra, with a straight face and impeccable deadpan timing, replies: “Kamutin mo.”
Simple. Confusing. Somehow effective.
In another moment, with Ibarra’s character hanging off a moving jeepney in true chaotic rom-com fashion, Smith’s mischievous role takes things a step further—delivering a well-placed groin hit that sends Ibarra recoiling in pain.
Naturally, the scene lands with a grimace, a gasp, and that unmistakable Filipino comedy timing that sits somewhere between slapstick and "what just happened?"
And with that, the inevitable pop culture callback writes itself: the perfect final clincher would be Ace Vergel’s cult-action energy in Basag ang Pula.