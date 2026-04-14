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From 'Itlog na Pula' to 'Basag ang Pula': JMFyang's chaotic comedy

JM Ibarra and Fyang Smith
JM Ibarra and Fyang SmithStar Magic Facebook page
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It is not entirely perplexing why the characters of Fyang Smith and JM Ibarra land in such a comedic, almost absurd rhythm as they portray best friends slowly edging toward something more in Dan Villegas' "Almost Us."

When the trailer finally dropped, what stood out wasn’t grand romance but the loveteam’s unexpected running joke on itlog—yes, egg. Specifically, itlog na pula.

JM Ibarra and Fyang Smith
JM Ibarra, Fyang Smith lead rom-com ‘Almost Us’

In one scene of playful banter, Smith’s character asks Ibarra how itlog na pula is made.

Ibarra, with a straight face and impeccable deadpan timing, replies: “Kamutin mo.”

JM Ibarra and Fyang Smith
JM Ibarra, Fyang Smith confront fame, filter the noise, and choose growth

Simple. Confusing. Somehow effective.

In another moment, with Ibarra’s character hanging off a moving jeepney in true chaotic rom-com fashion, Smith’s mischievous role takes things a step further—delivering a well-placed groin hit that sends Ibarra recoiling in pain.

Naturally, the scene lands with a grimace, a gasp, and that unmistakable Filipino comedy timing that sits somewhere between slapstick and "what just happened?"

And with that, the inevitable pop culture callback writes itself: the perfect final clincher would be Ace Vergel’s cult-action energy in Basag ang Pula.

JMFyang
Fyang smith

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