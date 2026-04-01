Missionary priest pushes Holy Week ceasefire

“I think right now we pray for peace because the war, the problem in the Middle East is affecting us — not only them, but everywhere. We are affected by it,” he said.

Despite Catholics comprising only about 1 percent of Taiwan’s population, churches have been filled with Overseas Filipino Workers seeking spiritual refuge during Holy Week, he said.

Tajonera said Palm Sunday alone drew more than a thousand attendees across the communities he serves.

He warned that disruptions in key oil routes could have “tremendous” global consequences, as conflicts in the Middle East and tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to strain economies.

Even as he called for peace, Tajonera highlighted efforts to sustain community spirit during the season. He said about 2,000 Easter eggs were prepared for distribution to parishioners and fellow Filipinos in Taiwan.

“We will have Easter eggs, games, and programs. We give it to everyone, not just the children. Everyone who comes to the church will at least get one Easter egg,” he said.