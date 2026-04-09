Majority of repatriated OFWs still want to work abroad — DMW

More than 80 percent of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who returned to the Philippines amid the ongoing Middle East conflict still want to work abroad, according to the Department of Migrant Workers.
In a radio interview, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said 84 percent of repatriated OFWs expressed their intent to seek overseas employment even before arriving in the country. Of this number, about half said they prefer to return to their previous host countries.
Cacdac said the government is prepared to assist returning OFWs who still hold valid work visas so they can resume employment abroad.
For those opting to change jobs or destinations, he said around 200,000 job orders are available across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas, aligned with their skills.
The DMW earlier announced it is prioritizing up to 200,000 overseas job placements for workers displaced by the Middle East crisis.
However, Cacdac noted a decline in new OFW deployments, as some jobseekers have backed out of overseas opportunities due to the ongoing conflict in the region.