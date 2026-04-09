Majority of repatriated OFWs still want to work abroad — DMW

More than 80 percent of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who returned to the Philippines amid the ongoing Middle East conflict still want to work abroad, according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

In a radio interview, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said 84 percent of repatriated OFWs expressed their intent to seek overseas employment even before arriving in the country. Of this number, about half said they prefer to return to their previous host countries.