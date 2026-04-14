Behind BINI’s coachella breakthrough, Tiana Kocher’s sound finds its moment

But while the cheers echoed across the desert, Kocher’s contribution resonated quietly yet powerfully behind the scenes.

She co-wrote “Step Back,” one of the standout tracks from the EP, alongside Vince Nantes, Sweater Beats, and Moophs. Beyond songwriting, Kocher also played a key role in shaping the track’s vocal identity, working closely with vocal producer Anna Achacoso-Graham to refine the group’s sound.

In a message shared online, Kocher reflected on the collaboration—one that marks her second time working with BINI—with gratitude and pride.

“@bini_ph Signals EP, track #6 co-written and vocal produced by yours truly! Ju

Honoured to have worked with the girls for the second time on this project, I always appreciate the opportunity. Thank you @moophs @starmusicph @abscbn for the trust. Cannot wait to see these girls shine on the @coachella stage this weekend!”

While BINI commanded the stage in California, Kocher watched from afar, celebrating a full-circle moment for a song she helped shape long before it reached a global audience.

It’s a reminder that even in the most high-profile performances, the artistry extends far beyond what the crowd sees. Behind every beat, harmony, and lyric lies a collective effort—and in BINI’s case, a growing circle of creatives helping elevate Filipino music onto the world stage.