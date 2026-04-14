Behind BINI’s coachella breakthrough, Tiana Kocher’s sound finds its moment

As BINI stepped onto one of the world’s most watched festival stages, their Coachella debut marked more than a milestone performance—it became a defining moment shaped by a network of collaborators working beyond the spotlight.
Among them was songwriter and vocal producer Tiana Kocher, whose creative imprint helped bring one of the group’s newest tracks to life. Fresh off the release of their EP Signals, the Filipina girl group delivered a landmark set at the Mojave stage, cementing their place in global pop conversations as the first Filipina act of their kind to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
But while the cheers echoed across the desert, Kocher’s contribution resonated quietly yet powerfully behind the scenes.
She co-wrote “Step Back,” one of the standout tracks from the EP, alongside Vince Nantes, Sweater Beats, and Moophs. Beyond songwriting, Kocher also played a key role in shaping the track’s vocal identity, working closely with vocal producer Anna Achacoso-Graham to refine the group’s sound.
In a message shared online, Kocher reflected on the collaboration—one that marks her second time working with BINI—with gratitude and pride.
“@bini_ph Signals EP, track #6 co-written and vocal produced by yours truly! Ju
Honoured to have worked with the girls for the second time on this project, I always appreciate the opportunity. Thank you @moophs @starmusicph @abscbn for the trust. Cannot wait to see these girls shine on the @coachella stage this weekend!”
While BINI commanded the stage in California, Kocher watched from afar, celebrating a full-circle moment for a song she helped shape long before it reached a global audience.
It’s a reminder that even in the most high-profile performances, the artistry extends far beyond what the crowd sees. Behind every beat, harmony, and lyric lies a collective effort—and in BINI’s case, a growing circle of creatives helping elevate Filipino music onto the world stage.