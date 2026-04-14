BDO offers payday discounts for cardholders

The offer runs from 13 to 15 April, with discounts automatically applied upon checkout once the minimum spend requirement is met and an eligible card is used. The promo is valid for one-time use during the period.

Shoppers may view full details of the offer through BDO’s official deals website.

The bank is also encouraging customers without credit cards to apply online, offering welcome perks such as cashback or waived membership fees for select card variants, subject to terms and conditions.

The promotion forms part of ongoing efforts to boost digital commerce transactions and provide added value to consumers during peak shopping periods.