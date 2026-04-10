BDO Pay offers cash rewards for referrals

Both the referrer and the new user receive P50 in cash credits once the registration process is completed.

The bank said the initiative is part of efforts to make everyday financial transactions more convenient and rewarding. Through the app, users can pay bills, send money, split expenses, and transact using QR codes linked to their bank accounts or credit cards.

BDO Pay also allows access to more than 2,100 billers without service fees, while transfers to other banks and digital wallets are charged a minimal fee.

The platform includes features for credit card management, rewards redemption, and access to exclusive deals, with options for users to open a basic account even without an initial deposit.

The bank said the campaign encourages users to integrate digital payments into daily activities while benefiting from incentives.