Barzaga released after posting bail over cyberlibel charges

He faces eight counts of violating Section 4(c) of Republic Act No. 10175, also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Barzaga is facing cyberlibel complaints filed by businessman Enrique Razon, Antipolo Rep. Ronaldo Puno, and Manila Rep. Rolando Valeriano.

The complaints stem from the Cavite representative’s claims that members of the National Unity Party were bribed by Razon to back former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.