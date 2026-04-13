Barzaga surrenders following cyber libel charges

Cavite 4th District Rep. Kiko Barzaga surrendered Monday night at the Dasmariñas, Cavite police station over eight counts of cyber libel, according to a report from the Police Regional Office Calabarzon (PRO 4A).
The surrender of the Cavite 4th District lawmaker came hours after the Makati City RTC Branch 147 issued a warrant for his arrest over eight counts of cyber libel, with bail set at ₱48,000 per count or a total of ₱384,000, according to court records.
The complaints were filed by businessman Enrique Razon, Antipolo Rep. Ronaldo Puno, and Manila Rep. Rolando Valeriano over Barzaga’s allegations that members of the National Unity Party (NUP) were bribed to support former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.
On 9 January 2026, Barzaga posted on Facebook, claiming that Razon “masterminded” corruption in Congress and paid off NUP members to secure support for Romualdez’s leadership.
Barzaga has been suspended in the House of Representatives since December 2025 due to social media posts that were deemed offensive and seditious.
He previously made a joke about Batasang Pambansa being burned down.