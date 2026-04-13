Barzaga surrenders following cyber libel charges

Cavite 4th District Rep. Kiko Barzaga surrendered Monday night at the Dasmariñas, Cavite police station over eight counts of cyber libel, according to a report from the Police Regional Office Calabarzon (PRO 4A).

The surrender of the Cavite 4th District lawmaker came hours after the Makati City RTC Branch 147 issued a warrant for his arrest over eight counts of cyber libel, with bail set at ₱48,000 per count or a total of ₱384,000, according to court records.