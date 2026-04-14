Balikatan brings classrooms, medical aid to Quezon village

Philippine and United States troops have begun constructing new school facilities in Barangay Villa Reyes as part of Balikatan 41-2026, combining military exercises with community development.
The project, which broke ground on 1 April at Villa Reyes Elementary School, involves the construction of a two-classroom building aimed at providing students with a safer and more conducive learning environment.
In addition to the build, troops conducted medical and dental missions on 8 to 9 April, benefiting around 300 residents. Emergency response training and the turnover of educational equipment, including laptops and a television, were also carried out.
Southern Luzon Command chief Lt. Gen. Cerilo C. Balaoro Jr. said the initiative reflects the broader purpose of the joint exercises.
“From building classrooms to delivering healthcare, we work together not just as allies in defense, but as partners in progress,” Balaoro said.
Residents welcomed the efforts, citing both immediate and long-term benefits for the community.
Balikatan is an annual joint exercise between the Philippines and the United States aimed at strengthening military interoperability while delivering humanitarian assistance. This year’s activities run from April to May.