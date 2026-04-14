AFP, US forces lead community projects in Quezon under Balikatan 2026

From training for combat to building communities, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the United States Indo-Pacific Command worked shoulder-to-shoulder in a series of humanitarian initiatives in Barangay Villa Reyes, San Narciso, Quezon, during Balikatan 2026.
The joint efforts began with a groundbreaking ceremony on April 1, 2026, for the construction of a two-classroom school building at Villa Reyes Elementary School. The project, undertaken by the 564th Engineer Construction Battalion of the Philippine Army and the 356th Expeditionary Theater Support Group of the U.S. Air Force, aims to improve learning conditions for local students.
Beyond construction, AFP and U.S. medical personnel—including AFP reservist doctors and dentists—conducted a Community Health Engagement and Medical-Dental Mission from April 8 to 9, 2026. The initiative benefited approximately 300 residents through medical consultations, dental services, and free medicines.
Members of the Local Emergency Response Team and barangay tanods also received basic emergency response and first aid training to enhance community preparedness.
Further supporting education, AFP and U.S. forces conducted a gift-giving activity on April 9, 2026, turning over five laptops, one 55-inch television, and one public address system to Villa Reyes Elementary School to enhance learning and communication capabilities.
Philippine Army Southern Luzon Command Commander Cerilo Balaoro Jr. emphasized that the activities highlight the broader purpose of Balikatan beyond military training.
“From building classrooms to delivering healthcare and supporting education, these initiatives demonstrate how our forces work shoulder-to-shoulder not only in defense but also in uplifting communities,” Balaoro said.
The series of activities in Quezon province underscores the enduring partnership between the Philippines and the United States—demonstrating that beyond arms, both forces also wield hammers, compassion, and a shared commitment to building resilient and peaceful communities under Balikatan 2026.