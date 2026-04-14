AFP, US forces lead community projects in Quezon under Balikatan 2026

From training for combat to building communities, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the United States Indo-Pacific Command worked shoulder-to-shoulder in a series of humanitarian initiatives in Barangay Villa Reyes, San Narciso, Quezon, during Balikatan 2026.

The joint efforts began with a groundbreaking ceremony on April 1, 2026, for the construction of a two-classroom school building at Villa Reyes Elementary School. The project, undertaken by the 564th Engineer Construction Battalion of the Philippine Army and the 356th Expeditionary Theater Support Group of the U.S. Air Force, aims to improve learning conditions for local students.

Beyond construction, AFP and U.S. medical personnel—including AFP reservist doctors and dentists—conducted a Community Health Engagement and Medical-Dental Mission from April 8 to 9, 2026. The initiative benefited approximately 300 residents through medical consultations, dental services, and free medicines.