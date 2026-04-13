Baguio miner arrested after explosion injures 14

BAGUIO CITY—A 32-year-old miner from Itogon, Benguet, was arrested after causing an explosion that injured 14 people at the sinkhole area on Magsaysay Avenue in the early morning of Monday.

In the report submitted by Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) Director Ruel Tagle to Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, the incident was allegedly triggered by a confrontation involving the miner from Itogon, who was in an advanced state of intoxication. The mayor said that the suspect reportedly harassed a woman in the area, which prompted a swift and aggressive reaction from nearby bystanders.