Baguio miner arrested after explosion injures 14

BAGUIO CITY—A 32-year-old miner from Itogon, Benguet, was arrested after causing an explosion that injured 14 people at the sinkhole area on Magsaysay Avenue in the early morning of Monday.
In the report submitted by Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) Director Ruel Tagle to Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, the incident was allegedly triggered by a confrontation involving the miner from Itogon, who was in an advanced state of intoxication. The mayor said that the suspect reportedly harassed a woman in the area, which prompted a swift and aggressive reaction from nearby bystanders.
The miner was allegedly mobbed and beaten by the crowd. Fueled by his anger as he was being beaten, the suspect reportedly utilized materials he had in his possession due to his profession as a miner. "May black powder daw siyang dala-dala kasi nga minero," Magalong said.
The suspect, who was allegedly carrying black powder and nails, allegedly turned them into an improvised bomb and ignited it during the height of the confrontation. The explosion caused various injuries to 14 people at the scene.
Magalong said that 10 individuals sustained only slight injuries and were discharged from the hospital shortly after treatment. The remaining four victims suffered moderate injuries but are expected to be released soon as their conditions stabilize.
The incident remains under active investigation as authorities seek to verify all specific details and circumstances surrounding the suspect's actions. Magalong emphasized that he is closely monitoring the development of the case and will wait for the final results of the probe to ensure all facts are addressed.
The mayor will also be following up on the issue where earlier reports stated that the blast happened at an alleged gambling area.