ALL ESCAPEES RECAPTURED: Lapses, weak cell security cited in Pangasinan jailbreak

Operational gaps further contributed to the incident. At the time of the escape, only one officer was on duty inside the administrative building, and it took about one minute and 14 seconds before the absence of the detainees was discovered after reviewing CCTV footage.

Authorities likewise acknowledged the absence of strict and regular CCTV monitoring protocols, despite earlier indications of suspicious activity inside the detention area. The lack of immediate review and response to these warning signs was cited as a critical factor in the escape.

Following the incident, a province-wide manhunt was launched, involving multiple police units and supported by local government officials and community members. Checkpoints were established, and public assistance was sought through the release of CCTV footage.

All three escapees, who are facing charges including carnapping, illegal drugs, and firearms violations, were recaptured in less than 72 hours.

Meanwhile, an internal investigation is ongoing to determine accountability among police personnel, particularly those assigned to the station at the time of the incident. Administrative actions, including relief from posts, are being considered as authorities review possible lapses in duty.

The Pangasinan PPO said measures are now being undertaken to tighten detention procedures, including stricter locking protocols, mandatory and continuous CCTV monitoring, and improved supervision within police facilities to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The recaptured detainees are now back under police custody and are expected to face additional charges in connection with their escape.