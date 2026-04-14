ALL ESCAPEES RECAPTURED: Lapses, weak cell security cited in Pangasinan jailbreak

All three detainees who escaped from the Sual Police Station have been recaptured as of 14 April, with authorities attributing the jailbreak to a combination of security lapses and procedural gaps, based on details disclosed during a press conference of the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office (PPO).
The incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on 12 April, when three Persons Under Police Custody (PUPCs) managed to escape from their detention cell. Investigation findings presented during the briefing showed that the escape was not a spontaneous act, but the result of repeated attempts by one of the detainees to tamper with the cell’s locking mechanism days prior to the incident.
CCTV footage reviewed by authorities revealed that the detainee had been consistently trying to manipulate the lock whenever there was no guard directly monitoring the cell, indicating a pattern of behavior that went undetected and unaddressed.
Police also identified weaknesses in the detention facility’s locking system. While multiple locks were installed, only one secondary lock was effectively secured at the time, leaving the inner portion of the cell vulnerable. This allowed the detainees to pry open the locking mechanism and eventually escape.
Operational gaps further contributed to the incident. At the time of the escape, only one officer was on duty inside the administrative building, and it took about one minute and 14 seconds before the absence of the detainees was discovered after reviewing CCTV footage.
Authorities likewise acknowledged the absence of strict and regular CCTV monitoring protocols, despite earlier indications of suspicious activity inside the detention area. The lack of immediate review and response to these warning signs was cited as a critical factor in the escape.
Following the incident, a province-wide manhunt was launched, involving multiple police units and supported by local government officials and community members. Checkpoints were established, and public assistance was sought through the release of CCTV footage.
All three escapees, who are facing charges including carnapping, illegal drugs, and firearms violations, were recaptured in less than 72 hours.
Meanwhile, an internal investigation is ongoing to determine accountability among police personnel, particularly those assigned to the station at the time of the incident. Administrative actions, including relief from posts, are being considered as authorities review possible lapses in duty.
The Pangasinan PPO said measures are now being undertaken to tighten detention procedures, including stricter locking protocols, mandatory and continuous CCTV monitoring, and improved supervision within police facilities to prevent similar incidents in the future.
The recaptured detainees are now back under police custody and are expected to face additional charges in connection with their escape.