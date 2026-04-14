1 dead, another injured in motorcycle mishap in Ifugao

Police responded to the scene after receiving reports from local residents. Upon arrival, officers found one victim on the road and the other trapped inside the ravine.

A rescue operation was launched to retrieve the individual from the steep terrain. Authorities noted that the recovery efforts were hindered by difficult landscapes and poor visibility due to nighttime conditions.

Both victims were transported to Good News Hospital in Barangay Poblacion, Banaue.

Police investigators issued a reminder to motorists to exercise caution when navigating steep roads. Authorities advised drivers to wear proper safety gear and obey traffic signs to prevent future accidents and ensure public safety in the municipality.