UST, Japan Foundation hold storytelling event

The highlight of the event was a performance by Master Ryūtei Saryū, a rakugo storyteller, who presented the comedic piece “Hatsutenjin,” which follows a child persistently asking his father to buy festival treats.

Using minimal props—a folding fan and a cloth—Saryū portrayed multiple characters through voice and subtle gestures while seated in the traditional seiza position.

A question-and-answer session followed, where Saryū and Yonemoto engaged students in discussions about the art form. Event host Alexander Macainag served as translator.

Saryū said becoming a master storyteller typically requires around 15 years of training, but emphasized that the craft continues to evolve through lifelong practice.

He also noted that rakugo is ideally performed in well-lit settings to enhance audience connection and imagination, with performances ranging from a few minutes to several hours.

JFM Deputy Director Yuta Kaneko and representatives from partner organizations also attended the event.