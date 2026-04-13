UST, Japan Foundation hold storytelling event

The University of Santo Tomas (UST), in partnership with the Japan Foundation Manila (JFM), held a cultural enrichment activity featuring traditional Japanese storytelling forms for students as part of the 2026 Philippines-Japan Friendship Year and UST’s 415th foundation anniversary.
The event, organized by the UST Language Center, Office of Public Affairs, and Department of Modern Languages, was held on 2 March at the George S.K. Ty Function Hall of the Buenaventura Garcia Paredes, O.P. Building.
Assoc. Prof. Kazuhiro Yonemoto of Tokyo Gakugei University introduced students to rakugo and kobanashi, traditional forms of Japanese oral storytelling.
Members of the Thomasian Nihon Kyoukai performed kobanashi scripts in Japanese during a workshop led by Japanese Language Society of Malaysia President Edward Lee.
The highlight of the event was a performance by Master Ryūtei Saryū, a rakugo storyteller, who presented the comedic piece “Hatsutenjin,” which follows a child persistently asking his father to buy festival treats.
Using minimal props—a folding fan and a cloth—Saryū portrayed multiple characters through voice and subtle gestures while seated in the traditional seiza position.
A question-and-answer session followed, where Saryū and Yonemoto engaged students in discussions about the art form. Event host Alexander Macainag served as translator.
Saryū said becoming a master storyteller typically requires around 15 years of training, but emphasized that the craft continues to evolve through lifelong practice.
He also noted that rakugo is ideally performed in well-lit settings to enhance audience connection and imagination, with performances ranging from a few minutes to several hours.
JFM Deputy Director Yuta Kaneko and representatives from partner organizations also attended the event.