Solon says Ralph Recto stood in the way of VAT cut

(I did not hear anyone against the decrease of VAT, that is why I believe that when voting for the provision is scheduled it will be approved in congress)

“Pero…ang sinabi sa akin, ang ehekutibo kasi ay tutol pa sa pagbaba ng VAT,” he added.

(However, from what I’ve been told, the executive is against the reduction of VAT)

The lawmaker noted that there had been a letter submitted by the Department of Finance and signed by Recto that claimed that dropping VAT would remove a huge chunk of the country’s tax revenue.

He expressed that both the congress and the national government should consider that VAT affected the poor more than it does other sectors, noting that revenue generation should not be the priority.

“Nanawagan tayo sa buong kongreso at gobyerno na umaksyon ng mas decisively para ibaba ang presyo ng langis at wag natin hayaan ang mga dating mga pananaw na kailangan natin ng malaking government revenues para sa ating government programs,” he expressed.

(We are calling on the entire congress and the government to decisively act to reduce the price of oil and let us not let the dated mindset that we need huge government funding for our government programs)

As an alternative, Leviste posed the implementation of a Billionaire Wealth Tax, stating that he would be open to complying with such a provision if implemented.

He said that the determination of how much a billionaire will contribute should be determined on tangible sources such as properties so that politicians would not be able to hide their actual net worth.