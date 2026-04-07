Solon slams Lacson’s stance on non-removal of fuel tax

She asserted that taxes should be applied on big corporations as an alternative to imposing it on consumers and urged the national government to investigate and re-organize tax collection systems to prevent yearly tax leakages.

Another alternative raised by the solon, was the imposition of a wealth tax on the various billionaires in the country as a way to generate government funds.

“15 of the country’s richest Filipinos have a collective wealth of P2.6 trillion. If they would be subjected to a small wealth tax…it will be able to collect P153.5 billion. This is more than the anticipated loss from the removal of fuel taxes,” she said.

Elago also called on the House to consider passing the party’s proposed House Bill 4744 which sought for the removal of VAT on goods and services as part of their wider call to abolish the Oil Deregulation Law which has allowed private companies to freely hike and reduce prices as they please.