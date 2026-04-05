Lacson warns of P320-B revenue loss if VAT is suspended

He emphasized that such measures, though drastic, may be necessary to ensure fair pricing and protect consumers.

“These are extreme measures, but the government needs to stay on its toes to monitor,” Lacson said in a radio interview. “If there is abuse in the sector, the government must be ready to step in as a warning.”

He cited provisions under Republic Act 8479, which allow the Department of Energy (DOE) to temporarily direct operations of oil industry players during a national emergency.

Similar powers are granted under Republic Act 12120 for the natural gas sector, and Republic Act 9511, which allows the President to take over power transmission operations in the interest of public welfare.

At the same time, Lacson stressed the importance of transparency.

He noted the government has yet to provide updates on sanctions against fuel retailers accused of prematurely raising prices without authorization.

“The public deserves feedback on what happened to the offenders that were caught in plain sight raising fuel prices without authorization from the DOE or Energy Regulatory Commission,” he said.

Lacson also flagged delays in delivering relief measures, particularly the possible suspension of excise taxes on fuel under Republic Act 12316.