'Sinlaku' stays outside PAR, brings no direct threat

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the Philippines will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized weather systems.

Authorities warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters will prevail across the country.

Temperature in Quezon City ranged from 25.0°C to 32.9°C within the last 24 hours, while relative humidity levels varied between 48% and 80%.