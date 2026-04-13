'Sinlaku' stays outside PAR, brings no direct threat

Super Typhoon Sinlaku remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as it continues moving west-northwest, weather authorities said early Monday.
As of 3:00 AM, Sinlaku was located approximately 2,580 kilometers east of the Visayas, with maximum sustained winds reaching 205 km/h and gusts of up to 250 km/h.
The typhoon is moving at 15 km/h and is currently not expected to directly affect the country.
Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the Philippines will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized weather systems.
Authorities warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.
Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters will prevail across the country.
Temperature in Quezon City ranged from 25.0°C to 32.9°C within the last 24 hours, while relative humidity levels varied between 48% and 80%.