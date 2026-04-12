Partly cloudy skies, isolated rains expected nationwide — PAGASA

The state weather bureau warned that localized thunderstorms may trigger flash floods or landslides, particularly during severe weather episodes.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Sinlaku remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of 3 a.m. It was last spotted 2,745 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao, with maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour and gusts reaching 185 kph, moving slowly northward.

Wind and coastal water conditions across the country are expected to be generally moderate.

Northern Luzon will experience moderate winds from the southeast to south with moderate seas, while the Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have light to moderate winds from the east to northeast.

Mindanao will have light to moderate winds from the northeast to northwest, with slight to moderate coastal waters.

PAGASA recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3°C and a minimum of 26.4°C at its Science Garden station in Quezon City in the past 24 hours.