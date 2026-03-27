GCash Run evolves into full-scale green wellness festival

GCash brought back its annual run this year as a full-scale wellness festival, combining fitness, sustainability and community engagement along Ayala Avenue on 22 March 2026.
The GCash Run 2026 gathered runners of all levels, including pet owners, as part of the company’s environmental initiative tied to its GForest platform, where users earn points through digital transactions that can be converted into tree planting efforts. Last year’s inaugural event led to the planting of 76,000 mangrove trees across 11 hectares in Negros, while the broader GForest program has contributed to over 4.2 million trees planted since 2019.
“In partnership with Silliman University, we’ve reached a milestone of 40,500 trees planted and united eco-conscious brands and partners to share advocacies and inspire collective action,” said Winsley Bangit, group head for new businesses of Mynt, the parent company of GCash. “Regardless of the distance, the first step today was a giant leap for a greener and sustainable tomorrow.”
Beyond the race, participants explored the “Green Hero Village” and eco marketplace, which featured sustainability-focused activities such as recycling stations, digital tree initiatives and booths promoting eco-friendly products. The event also highlighted wellness, music and sustainable commerce, reinforcing GCash’s push to integrate environmental awareness into everyday digital transactions.
Organizers said the event reflects a growing effort to link technology-driven platforms with real-world environmental impact, encouraging users to adopt sustainable practices beyond the run.