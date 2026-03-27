GCash Run evolves into full-scale green wellness festival

GCash brought back its annual run this year as a full-scale wellness festival, combining fitness, sustainability and community engagement along Ayala Avenue on 22 March 2026.

The GCash Run 2026 gathered runners of all levels, including pet owners, as part of the company’s environmental initiative tied to its GForest platform, where users earn points through digital transactions that can be converted into tree planting efforts. Last year’s inaugural event led to the planting of 76,000 mangrove trees across 11 hectares in Negros, while the broader GForest program has contributed to over 4.2 million trees planted since 2019.