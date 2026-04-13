RFM boosts payouts, braces for cost risks

Chief executive officer Joey Concepcion III said the company has maintained a generous payout approach in recent years.

Strong returns to investors

He noted that RFM has consistently exceeded its 60 percent dividend benchmark since 2022, highlighting its focus on delivering strong returns to investors. The dividend will be paid on 20 May to shareholders on record as of 23 April.

Despite the upbeat earnings and continued payouts, the company is taking a more cautious stance for the year ahead. Management flagged a more challenging operating environment, citing uncertainties linked to higher fuel costs and currency movements.

Concepcion said the impact of recent oil price increases has yet to fully pass through to consumer goods, suggesting further pressure may build in the coming months. A weaker peso, combined with elevated energy costs, is expected to raise input and distribution expenses.