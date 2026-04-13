RFM boosts payouts, braces for cost risks

Chief executive officer Joey Concepcion III said the company has maintained a generous payout approach in recent years. He noted that RFM has consistently exceeded its 60 percent dividend benchmark since 2022, highlighting its focus on delivering strong returns to investors. The dividend will be paid on 20 May to shareholders on record as of 23 April.

Despite the upbeat earnings and continued payouts, the company is taking a more cautious stance for the year ahead. Management flagged a more challenging operating environment, citing uncertainties linked to higher fuel costs and currency movements.

Concepcion said the impact of recent oil price increases has yet to fully pass through to consumer goods, suggesting further pressure may build in the coming months. A weaker peso, combined with elevated energy costs, is expected to raise input and distribution expenses.

To protect profitability, the company said it is prepared to implement price adjustments and intensify cost-control measures. At the same time, RFM plans to support growth by introducing new products across key segments, including ice cream, pasta, and ready-to-drink milk, as it works to sustain market share in a more volatile environment.

The company’s strategy reflects a dual approach—maintaining shareholder returns while adapting to shifting cost conditions that could shape performance in the near term.