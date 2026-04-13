Remulla apologizes over shirtless worker arrest

“I will visit him to personally apologize and I assure him that we will correct this,” he added.

The incident prompted the suspension of the ordinance’s implementation in Manila, although Remulla said the broader program would continue, citing early gains in peace and order.

He said authorities would review crime data by the end of April to assess the initiative’s impact, noting reports from regional and district directors showing a decline in focus crimes.

Since its launch on 6 April, more than 6,700 individuals in Metro Manila have been apprehended for being shirtless in public, while over 60,000 have been cited for various violations, mostly drinking and smoking in public places.

Remulla said the initiative is part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to promote safer and more orderly communities.

However, the program has drawn criticism from youth group Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK), which warned that the measures could lead to profiling and potential violations of civil liberties.