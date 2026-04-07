Nartatez warns police commanders: Enforce discipline or step aside

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Tuesday ordered all chiefs of police and unit commanders to closely supervise their personnel, particularly in operational procedures, to prevent legal issues and avoid incidents similar to the recent clash in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.
Nartatez said proper guidance from commanders ensures discipline among uniformed personnel and supports effective peace and order operations.
“Command responsibility applies to all levels—no ifs, ands or buts. Either you show what leadership means, or give way to those who can do it,” Nartatez told police commanders.
The directive follows an incident in Puerto Princesa City that resulted in the deaths of two police officers and a Bureau of Corrections officer.
He warned that failure to exercise proper supervision would be dealt with in accordance with existing PNP rules and regulations, in line with instructions from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to uphold discipline and professionalism within the police force.
In connection with the Palawan incident, the Puerto Princesa City police director and the Palawan provincial director have been relieved of their posts.
Nartatez emphasized that strict supervision could prevent unnecessary legal complications and operational lapses, citing past cases where police officers faced criminal and administrative charges for failing to follow procedures.
He said the concept of Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) is anchored on proper leadership and supervision, which contributes to gains in crime prevention and response.
While policies are already in place, Nartatez stressed the need for proper implementation at the ground level.
“Proper guidance of our personnel is essential as we push to maintain discipline and push for integrity and professionalism in the police organization. Let us work together in achieving that,” he said.