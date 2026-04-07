Nartatez warns police commanders: Enforce discipline or step aside

He warned that failure to exercise proper supervision would be dealt with in accordance with existing PNP rules and regulations, in line with instructions from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to uphold discipline and professionalism within the police force.

In connection with the Palawan incident, the Puerto Princesa City police director and the Palawan provincial director have been relieved of their posts.

Nartatez emphasized that strict supervision could prevent unnecessary legal complications and operational lapses, citing past cases where police officers faced criminal and administrative charges for failing to follow procedures.

He said the concept of Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) is anchored on proper leadership and supervision, which contributes to gains in crime prevention and response.

While policies are already in place, Nartatez stressed the need for proper implementation at the ground level.

“Proper guidance of our personnel is essential as we push to maintain discipline and push for integrity and professionalism in the police organization. Let us work together in achieving that,” he said.