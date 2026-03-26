PNP ramps up road safety ops for Holy Week, summer travel

“Ang kaligtasan ng bawat Pilipino sa kalsada ay prayoridad namin. We call on drivers and commuters alike to stay alert, follow traffic rules, and plan their trips responsibly,” he said.

Road safety remains a pressing concern, with a significant number of road crash victims recorded. According to reports from the Directorate for Investigation and Detection Management (DIDM), from April 1 to May 31, 2024, a total of 31,992 road crash victims were reported, including 1,225 minors and 30,767 adults. These incidents involved 34,310 motor vehicles and 18,999 motorcycles.

During the same period in 2025, the number of victims decreased to 30,516, or 1,476 fewer cases (4.61%), including 1,041 minors and 29,475 adults. These incidents involved 19,374 motor vehicles and 11,877 motorcycles. The highest number of cases was recorded in the National Capital Region with 9,240, followed by CALABARZON with 4,147, and Central Visayas with 3,525.

In line with these efforts, the PNP urged motorists and travelers to observe safety measures: ensure vehicles are in good condition before long trips; follow speed limits; wear seatbelts and helmets at all times; avoid using mobile phones while driving; and take regular rest breaks to prevent fatigue.

Travelers are also encouraged to plan routes ahead, check traffic updates, and stay hydrated. Families and groups are reminded to secure their belongings and drive courteously, keeping in mind that patience and careful driving save lives.

The deployment forms part of the PNP’s Focused Agenda under Enhanced Managing Police Operations, aligning with national directives set by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and reinforcing the police force’s commitment to public safety.

“We are working around the clock so that every trip this summer is a safe one. Paalala namin sa lahat: mag-ingat sa kalsada, huwag mag-speeding, at laging alalahanin ang kaligtasan ng sarili at ng kapwa,” Nartatez said.