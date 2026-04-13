Pipe break in Tondo disrupts water supply in Metro, Cavite

A pipe break in Tondo on 12 April disrupted water supply across parts of Metro Manila and nearby Cavite cities, leaving thousands of residents with low pressure to no service as repairs extended into the following day.
Water provider Maynilad said the damage occurred along a major pipeline at the corner of Sta. Maria and Coral streets, prompting immediate repair works and pressure management to control the leak.
The company initially said water service would be restored by 11 p.m. on 12 April, but the timeline was pushed back to 13 April as repairs continued.
Maynilad said the pipe was fixed at around 2:30 a.m., with water supply gradually returning to some areas before 11 a.m. It added that full normalization may take longer in elevated and far-flung areas, with some expected to regain service by 6 p.m. as pressure stabilizes.
Affected areas included parts of Manila, Las Piñas, Parañaque, Pasay, and several Cavite cities such as Bacoor, Imus, Kawit, Rosario, and Cavite City.
To mitigate the disruption, Maynilad deployed mobile water tankers and installed stationary water tanks to provide temporary access to water.
Some residents took to social media to express frustration over the prolonged outage amid extreme heat.
Despite the backlash, Maynilad apologized for the inconvenience and appealed for public understanding, noting that restoration timelines may vary depending on the extent of damage and conditions at the repair site.