Parched, fed up

Some of the social media posts gathered by Nosy Tarsee were from affected areas that include Bayanan, Putatan, and Tunasan.

“Grabe kayo, pang apat na araw na walang tubig, Bayanan, Muntinlupa” (“This is too much, four straight days without water, Bayanan, Muntinlupa”).

“ILANG ARAW NA WALANG TUBIG DITO SAMIN. Anong nangyayari na sa maintenance, bakit hindi na naayos?? Kawawa kami dito sa Putatan, Muntinlupa” (“Several days already with no water here. What’s happening with maintenance, why hasn’t it been fixed?? We’re suffering here in Putatan, Muntinlupa”).

Still another desperate resident said, “4 days na po walang tubig dito sa amin sa Bayanan Muntinlupa. Nasa 2nd floor po kami di po nakakaakyat ang tubig. May senior po kami at may pasok na mga bata ang hirap po wala kami tubig” (“4 days already with no water here in Bayanan, Muntinlupa. We’re on the 2nd floor and the water doesn’t reach us. We have a senior and the kids have to go to school, it’s really hard without water”).

Households often have water for only eight hours a day, forcing people to rearrange their lives around the unreliable supply.