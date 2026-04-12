Truck carrying undeclared petroleum seized in Tabaco Port

The truck was flagged at around 11:15 a.m. during random K9 paneling and inspection of outbound cargoes bound for San Andres, Catanduanes. Authorities noted that the vehicle was carrying petroleum products despite lacking the necessary permits.

The driver, 54, and his 35-year-old helper, both residents of Barangay Mabini in Caramoran, Catanduanes, were taken into custody along with the vehicle.

Initial declarations indicated that the cargo consisted of cement, sacks of rice, and solar panels. However, upon inspection, it was later admitted that the truck was transporting petroleum products.