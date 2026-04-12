Truck carrying undeclared petroleum seized in Tabaco Port

Authorities intercepted a forward truck allegedly involved in the illegal transport of petroleum products at Tabaco Port on 11 April during a routine inspection by the Philippine Coast Guard.
In a statement, the Coast Guard District Bicol said the operation was conducted by personnel from Coast Guard Sub-Station Tabaco, in coordination with the Coast Guard K9 Force Unit Bicol, Special Operations Group Bicol, and the Coast Guard Intelligence Group Bicol.
The truck was flagged at around 11:15 a.m. during random K9 paneling and inspection of outbound cargoes bound for San Andres, Catanduanes. Authorities noted that the vehicle was carrying petroleum products despite lacking the necessary permits.
The driver, 54, and his 35-year-old helper, both residents of Barangay Mabini in Caramoran, Catanduanes, were taken into custody along with the vehicle.
Initial declarations indicated that the cargo consisted of cement, sacks of rice, and solar panels. However, upon inspection, it was later admitted that the truck was transporting petroleum products.
A subsequent inventory conducted at around 2:00 p.m. revealed approximately 5,400 liters of petroleum products inside the vehicle.
The Coast Guard Sub-Station Tabaco immediately coordinated with the Maritime Safety Law Enforcement Group Bicol for documentation and legal processing. The truck and its cargo were initially placed under the custody of the Philippine Ports Authority before being transferred to the Coast Guard for safekeeping.
Authorities said further investigation is ongoing to determine the market value of the seized products, identify possible violations, and establish accountability.
The Philippine Coast Guard emphasized that the operation underscores its continued efforts to enforce maritime laws and prevent the unauthorized transport of hazardous and regulated materials within ports and coastal areas.